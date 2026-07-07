Villager loses thumb in attack by 18 armed assailants

A man from Verowal Bavian village allegedly had his right thumb and one finger chopped off after he was attacked by around 18 assailants a few days ago.

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The victim, Ranjit Singh alias Sonu, a resident of Verowal Bavian, told police in his complaint that around 18 armed men from his village came to his house and attacked him with a kirpan, severing his right thumb and one finger.

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Jasbir Singh, the victim’s brother, was also injured in the attack.

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Police identified the accused as Sukhdev Singh alias Ladi, Gursewak Singh alias Sonu, Karanbir Singh alias Kanu, Sukhmandeep Singh, Lucky, Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, Daljit Singh, Nona, Aniket alias Aki and Rohit, while the remaining seven suspects have yet to be identified.

According to the complaint, Ranjit Singh had objected to the accused gathering and sitting in front of his house. Angered by this, they allegedly came to his house armed with a kirpan and sickles and attacked him, cutting off his right thumb and one finger.