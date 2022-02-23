Villagers gherao officials who came to auction ‘defaulter’ farmers’ land

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 22

The team of the Revenue Department led by Tehsildar Sukhbir Kaur was gheraoed by farmers for more than three hours in Plasaur village, where it had gone to auction the land of loan-defaulters siblings.

The brothers who are into farming said they had deposited the due amount of Rs2.25 lakh, which they had taken as loan from the local Punjab Gramin Bank.

As soon as the villagers got the information that a Revenue Department’s team was coming to auction the land of the farmers, farmers under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee reached the spot and gheraoed the revenue officials.

The farmers staged dharna on the link road of the village and stopped the team after which they were forced to return.

Lakhwinder Singh Plasaur, zone president of the organisation, said the information regarding depositing the amount to the bank was given to the Tehsildar, but even then she came to auction the land of the farmers. As a result, farmers had to gherao the team and lodge protest against the action.

After three hours, farmers produced the document and the matter was resolved.

Tehsildar Sukhbir Kaur said the orders in this regard were issued by the court of Vishav Jyoti, Civil Judge (Junior Division).

#farmers