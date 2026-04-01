Villagers join protest against move to sell Sheron-based sugar mill in Tarn Taran

Residents of Sheron village have decided to extend their support to the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, which is opposing the proposed change in ownership of the Cooperative Sugar Mill at Sheron.

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Farmer organisations and village residents held a joint meeting at Gurdwara Baba Sidhana before proceeding to National Highway No. 54, where they raised slogans against the state government and burnt an effigy of the Punjab Government.

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The meeting was led by farmer leader Tarsem Singh Lohar. Among others who addressed the gathering were Nachhattar Singh Pannu, Baba Mohinder Singh, Manjit Singh Baggu, Harjinder Singh Tanda, Inderjit Singh Marhana, and Mehar Singh Sakhira.

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The speakers stated that 60 per cent of the shares in the cooperative sugar mill belong to farmers and therefore its ownership rightfully rests with them. They argued that the government does not have the authority to sell the mill.

The leaders said that farmer organisations have already launched a struggle against the government’s decision. They added that the organisations are once again staging an indefinite protest, with villagers announcing their full support to the ongoing agitation.