icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Villagers join protest against move to sell Sheron-based sugar mill in Tarn Taran

Villagers join protest against move to sell Sheron-based sugar mill in Tarn Taran

They argue that the government does not have the authority to sell the mill

article_Author
Gurbaxpuri
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 12:35 AM Apr 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Farmers burn an effigy of the state government in Tarn Taran. Photo: Gurbaxpuri
Advertisement

Residents of Sheron village have decided to extend their support to the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, which is opposing the proposed change in ownership of the Cooperative Sugar Mill at Sheron.

Advertisement

Farmer organisations and village residents held a joint meeting at Gurdwara Baba Sidhana before proceeding to National Highway No. 54, where they raised slogans against the state government and burnt an effigy of the Punjab Government.

Advertisement

The meeting was led by farmer leader Tarsem Singh Lohar. Among others who addressed the gathering were Nachhattar Singh Pannu, Baba Mohinder Singh, Manjit Singh Baggu, Harjinder Singh Tanda, Inderjit Singh Marhana, and Mehar Singh Sakhira.

Advertisement

The speakers stated that 60 per cent of the shares in the cooperative sugar mill belong to farmers and therefore its ownership rightfully rests with them. They argued that the government does not have the authority to sell the mill.

The leaders said that farmer organisations have already launched a struggle against the government’s decision. They added that the organisations are once again staging an indefinite protest, with villagers announcing their full support to the ongoing agitation.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts