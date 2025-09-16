Villagers protest move to convert Mini PHC to Aam Aadmi Clinic

Residents of five villages here held a protest against converting the Primary Health Centre, Kirtowal Kalan, to Aam Aadmi Clinic on Monday.

Harminder Singh Gill, former MLA and district Congress president, said that the state government and the district administration have ignored the interests of the residents of Kirtowal Kalan, Pringrni, Tung, Zindawala and Kirtowal Khurd villages.

Leaders of the Congress in their addresses said it has been functioning as the Mini PHC since 1982 and residents of nearby five villages have been getting medical facilities but staff working at the Mini PHC has been shifted to some other health centres.

The villagers warned the state government and the district administration that they would go on the agitation path if they do not review their decision. Gill said now residents of these village have been deprived of better medical facilities as the Aam Aadmi Clinic cannot provide the same facilities.

When contacted, Civil Surgeon Dr Gurpreet Singh Rai said this has been done on the instructions of the Health Department and the para-medical staff would be shifted to the MHCs at Ghariala and Sabhra. — OC