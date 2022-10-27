VIP culture woes: Vice-President’s visit inconveniences residents

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, October 26

The visit of Vice-President (VP) Jagdeep Dhankhar to the holy city led to traffic jams and blockades on main roads causing unwanted hassles to residents.

Around three hours prior to the visit of the VP, the police barricaded all the roads and streets leading to the Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh, Durgiana Temple and Bhagwan Valmiki Temple. Shopkeepers were not allowed to open their shops close to these shrines. The residents and tourists were at the receiving end.

'Got late for work' It took me 30 minutes more to reach my shop. Various routes were barricaded, disrupting vehicular traffic. However, pedestrians were allowed to move on roads before the VVIP movement started. -- Rahul Dua, a resident

As per the itinerary released by the Press Information Bureau, he was scheduled to land at the Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport at 12 pm but the majority of the roads were blocked by the police over two hours in advance.

Rahul Dua, who operates an electronic outlet inside the Hall gate area said it took 30 minutes more for him to reach his outlet from his home in the morning. He managed to open his outlet at 10:35 am. Unlike routine days, police did not allow vehicles to pass on the roads and raised barricades. Yet pedestrians were allowed to move on roads until the VVIP movement started. These are festival days but we did not receive any customers till noon when the special traffic plan was removed at about 2:30 pm. Long traffic jams were witnessed on Railway Link road, Queen’s Road, Cooper Road, Ram Bagh to Hall Gate, Macchi Mandi, Hathi Gate to Hall Gate, Gha Mandi to Bhandari railway overbridge.