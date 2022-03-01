Vishesh Gupta murder: J&K resident sent to 4-day police remand

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 28

The local court on Monday sent Mohammad Sakib, a Jammu and Kashmir resident, arrested in connection with Vishesh Gupta murder case, to four-day police remand.

Sakib was evading arrest since his name figured during the interrogation of prime accused Karandeep Singh, who had hired supari killers to shoot Vishesh’s brother Shivam. Sakib was brought on transit remand and produced in court on Monday.

ACP East Abhimanyu Rana, while confirming the development, said his interrogation was still underway.

Gupta’s murder rocked the city as it led to high disenchantment among the trading community.

Sakib had provided logistic support, including vehicles for the crime and accommodation to perpetrators after the incident. He is a timber trader’s son and was Karandeep’s classmate at a private institution in Jammu. Karandeep was arrested by the police from Gurdaspur on December 26, 2021.

Rana said raids were on at suspected hideouts of Shelly and Gurpreet Singh, both residents of Gurdaspur, who had killed Vishesh.

Vishesh was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne persons on December 11 outside his shop, when he sat in his car after closing it down. He succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Noida.

The police had booked Karandeep Singh of Khat Khokhar area in Gurdaspur and his unidentified accomplices at that time. The perpetrators’ actual target was Shivam Gupta, the cousin of the deceased. Shivam was engaged to a girl in Pathankot area, who allegedly had an affair with Karandeep. Karandeep had approached Shivam’s family and asked them to reject the marriage proposal while issuing threats. The shooters reportedly mistook Vishesh as Shivam and shot him dead.