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Home / Amritsar / Visitors suffer as govt staff strike work, term protests everyday ritual

Visitors suffer as govt staff strike work, term protests everyday ritual

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:49 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Visitors at the tehsil complex in Amritsar. Most said they were unaware of the government staff protest. Photo: Vishal Kumar
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Vistitors to government offices had to go through a harrowing time today as employees from various departments, including revenue, health, were on a pen-down strike.

The strike affected work in government offices, leaving a large number of visitors harrowed.

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Employees have held similar protests in the past few weeks With officials staying away from regular work, people who had gone to government offices for certificates, revenue related matters, health services and other routine tasks faced inconvenience.

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Several visitors said they had taken time off from work and travelled from villages and adjoining areas only to find that their applications and other official work could not be processed.

“I was not aware of the strike.When I reached the revenue department office here, I was told my work won’t be done. Now, I will have to come again, which means another day and additional travel expenses,” said Jagseer Singh.

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Another resident Balkaran Singh said back-to back strikes only aggravated the problems of the common man. “We understand that employees are fighting for their demands, but why should the common man suffer. Government offices are meant to provide services to people and when these remain closed, it creates serious problems for us,” he said.

An elderly visitor, who had come for issuance of a birth certificate for his grandson, said, “It’s been days since I have been waiting for my work to get done. Because of the strike, I will have to come again. It is not easy for the elderly to travel this far regularly.” Meanwhile, the protesters said it was the only way to pressure the government, adding that they won’t budge until demands are met. The disruption has raised concerns among residents, particularly those dependent on government offices for time-bound documents and essential services.

Seeing the situation, visitors said they hoped that the government would work out a solution soon.

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