Vocational literacy camp held in jail

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 22

The District legal Services Authority, under the programme ‘Vocational literacy for jail inmates’, organized a training camp for the jail inmates in various occupations at the Amritsar Central Jail to make them self-reliant after the conclusion of their jail sentences.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Rashpal Singh said the jail inmates were trained in agriculture and tailoring so that they could earn their livelihood after their release from jail and they did not return to crime. He said around 40 women inmates were trained in tailoring during the camp.

He said Jaswinder Singh, Agriculture Information Officer, Farmer Training Centre at Khalsa College, and Ajay Kumar, assistant professor, Kisan Vigyan Kendra, trained the inmates in bakery and agriculture.