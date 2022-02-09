Voice of biggest group of workers in Amritsar city unheard

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, February 8

Political parties in search for easy flow of votes in their favour are stoking casteism while completely ignoring the interest of professional groups such as salesmen and saleswomen.

Lakhs of them are working at shops, stores, showrooms spread across the length and breadth of the city. Largely employed in the unorganised sector, their plight is well-known, yet ignored. A majority of them do not enjoy the financial benefit gained in the liberalised economy.

Mohit, a salesman at a shop situated inside the walled city, said a fresh salesman is hired at a monthly emolument of Rs7,000 and those who are seniors earn up to Rs12,000. Their working hours are stretched for as long as 10 to 12 hours. Holidays are too costly an affair. At times, they sweep shops apart from doing other menial work.

Maninder, a salesman working in the Civil Lines area, said they were offered Rs2,000 above from their counterparts in the walled city, where conventional retail and wholesale markets are situated. However, many of them lost wages during the lockdown and amid restrictions.

He said there were a handful of shops that offer commission to salesmen, which ranges between 1 to 2 per cent on an article sold. Some of the leading showrooms in the city offer them a maximum of four days a year holiday. Giving a crushing blow to their weekly off, several markets remain open for half time on Sunday.

“No salesmen join the profession out of choice. A majority of them work to earn bread and butter for their family,” he said.

A large number of women also join the profession, especially those trades where women form the bulk of customers, for instance, cosmetics, jewellery, imitation jewellery and others. Voice of salesmen and saleswomen remain unheard and ignored during elections. They form one of the biggest group of workers in the city. One they are underpaid, work for long hours, do multi-tasking, there is no social security and these are the biggest troubles being faced by them.

Piara Lal Seth, president of the Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal (PPBM), said there was no social security, pension and other facilities for store owners then how could they offer these to their workers? Store owners constantly battle with increasing running cost and family expansion, dividing their commercial assets.

“There is a great certainty involved in the success of retail shops. Once a famous shop does not mean remain a popular one forever. Luck has its share as well,” he said.

“Though no survey has been carried out to learn the exact number of commercial outlets in the city, a rough estimate suggests that there are 75,000 to 1 lakh shops in the city. Nearly 2.50 lakh to 3 lakh people are employed in these shops,” he said.