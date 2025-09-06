Volunteers come to rescue of elderly couple at Ghonewal

A group of volunteers have come to the rescue and relief of a poor elderly couple. The roof of one of the rooms of their kutcha house had collapsed in the recent floods caused by continuous rainfall.

Ajit Singh (75) and his wife Lakhwinder Kaur (70) are finding it difficult to make ends meet. Their two sons died several years ago while their only daughter is married. She was also stuck in the floods at flood-ravaged Bhindi village in Ajnala.

“We could not contact our daughter as there was no mobile network available because of widespread devastation caused by the floods,” said Ajit Singh. He said the roof of one of the rooms of their kutcha house collapsed during the ongoing rainy season while the roof of the other room is also on the verge of collapsing.

They have put a plastic tarpaulin on the roof to save it from collapsing till the current spell of rains comes to an end. Now, they are forced to live in this congested small room.

Baljit Singh, Sahilpreet Singh, Kashmir Singh and Jodha were among the volunteers from Bhaini Gill village in Ajnala who came to their rescue.

“One of the volunteers, who did a recce of the village, told us about the plight of the elderly couple, so we decided to help them,” said Baljit Singh. He along with others is now constructing the roof of the house. He said the couple live alone and it is no less than a challenge for them to make ends meet.

They said political leaders came only for photo ops and returned from Ramdass, but they did not visit the village. They appealed to the district administration to provide relief and help to the elderly couple.