Home / Amritsar / Voter list revision schedule for Tarn Taran bypoll announced

Voter list revision schedule for Tarn Taran bypoll announced

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Aug 21, 2025 IST
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the Special Summary Revision of the voter list for the upcoming by-election in the Tarn Taran Assembly constituency. Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C shared the details and said that the revision will be based on July 1, 2025, as the qualifying date. He also shared the timeline for the process.

According to the schedule, the work of updating and adjusting polling stations will be completed by August 28. The draft voter list will be published on September 2, 2025. Voters will then have time from September 2 to September 17 to file any claims or objections regarding the voter list. These claims and objections will be addressed by September 25. The final voter list will be published on September 30.

CEO Sibin C said all major political parties in Punjab have already been informed about the revision in Tarn Taran. He said the Election Commission wants to make sure that every eligible person can vote. “The Special Summary Revision helps us keep the voter list correct, complete and fair before the by-election,” he said. He also requested the voters of Tarn Taran to check their details.

