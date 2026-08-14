DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Voters can check electoral roll at polling booths in Amritsar on Aug 16

Voters can check electoral roll at polling booths in Amritsar on Aug 16

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 01:53 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

Special camps will be held at all polling stations in the district on August 16 to help voters check their names and details in the Draft Electoral Roll-2026 prepared under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Advertisement

The camps will be organised from 10 am to 1 pm on Sunday. The Draft Electoral Roll was published on August 13, while claims and objections regarding the draft roll will be accepted from to September 12.

Advertisement

Additional District Electoral Officer Pallavi Mishra said booth-level officers (BLOs) would be available at the camps to assist voters in checking their names, addresses and other details in the draft electoral roll.

Advertisement

She said eligible voters whose names had not been included in the draft roll, or those who needed to get any details corrected, would be guided on submitting the required forms.

She said Form 6 could be used for inclusion of a name in the electoral roll, while Form 6A was meant for overseas Indian voters, and Form 8 for correction or updating details in the electoral roll.

Advertisement

Mishra said the BLOs would also assist voters in verifying their details and provide information about the documents and procedure required for submitting the relevant forms.

She added that all Electoral Registration Officers and other officials had been directed to make necessary arrangements for the special camps. Booth-level agents (BLAs) of political parties had also been informed about the camps to ensure wider public participation.

The Additional District Electoral Officer appealed to all eligible voters to visit their respective polling stations on August 16.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts