Voters can check electoral roll at polling booths in Amritsar on Aug 16

Special camps will be held at all polling stations in the district on August 16 to help voters check their names and details in the Draft Electoral Roll-2026 prepared under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

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The camps will be organised from 10 am to 1 pm on Sunday. The Draft Electoral Roll was published on August 13, while claims and objections regarding the draft roll will be accepted from to September 12.

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Additional District Electoral Officer Pallavi Mishra said booth-level officers (BLOs) would be available at the camps to assist voters in checking their names, addresses and other details in the draft electoral roll.

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She said eligible voters whose names had not been included in the draft roll, or those who needed to get any details corrected, would be guided on submitting the required forms.

She said Form 6 could be used for inclusion of a name in the electoral roll, while Form 6A was meant for overseas Indian voters, and Form 8 for correction or updating details in the electoral roll.

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Mishra said the BLOs would also assist voters in verifying their details and provide information about the documents and procedure required for submitting the relevant forms.

She added that all Electoral Registration Officers and other officials had been directed to make necessary arrangements for the special camps. Booth-level agents (BLAs) of political parties had also been informed about the camps to ensure wider public participation.

The Additional District Electoral Officer appealed to all eligible voters to visit their respective polling stations on August 16.