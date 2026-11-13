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Home / Amritsar / Voters can file claims, objections till Dec 11

Voters can file claims, objections till Dec 11

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:09 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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Officials at a meeting in Amritsar on Thursday.
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The Election Commission has opened a month-long window for voters in the district to check their registration details, seek corrections and ensure their names are included ahead of the 2027 electoral cycle.

Under the Special Summary Revision (SSR) announced by the Election Commission, citizens can file claims and objections from November 12 to December 11, 2026, with January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date for voter registration.

The draft rolls cover all 11 Assembly constituencies in the district and list 18,27,300 voters, comprising 9,40,749 men, 8,86,503 women and 48 third-gender voters.

The immediate task for voters is to verify their names and particulars rather than wait until the final rolls are published. Eligible citizens whose names are missing can apply for inclusion using Form 6. Form 8 is meant for corrections to existing entries, while Form 7 can be used to seek deletion of a name.

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The draft rolls are available at the offices of the Electoral Registration Officers, through Booth Level Officers (BLOs), and on the Chief Electoral Officer,

Punjab’s website (www.ceopunjab.gov.in) and the Amritsar district administration website (https://amritsar.nic.in).

To facilitate verification and applications, BLOs will be present at their respective polling stations on November 14, 15 and 29 as part of special campaign days. These provide voters an opportunity to approach election officials directly with enrolment applications, corrections and objections.

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The claims and objections received during the exercise are scheduled to be decided by December 28, followed by publication of the final electoral rolls on January 4, 2027.

Following rationalisation under Election Commission guidelines, the number of polling stations has increased from 2,240 to 2,249, adding nine stations.

A meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer, Amritsar, Dalwinderjit Singh today. The official briefed representatives of recognised political parties on how to go about the process.

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Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) and Additional District Election Officer Pallavi Mishra urged political parties to scrutinise the draft rolls in their respective areas, paying particular attention to constituency, polling station, village and section details. She also called for verification of entries relating to elected representatives and other prominent personalities, while emphasising that the priority must be to ensure that no eligible voter is excluded.

Political parties were asked to mobilise their booth-level agents to work with BLOs during the revision exercise.

For voters, the key dates are November 12 to December 11 for filing claims and objections, November 14, 15 and 29 for special booth-level assistance, and January 4, 2027, for publication of the final rolls.

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