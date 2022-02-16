Voters seek access to better roads, sewerage and jobs

Amritsar West is considered a stronghold of the Congress as the party has won from the seat five times in last nine elections since 1972.

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, February 15

Amritsar West is considered a stronghold of the Congress as the party has won from the seat five times in last nine elections since 1972. Declared a reserved seat in 2012, it has a majority of voters from the marginalised section, still seeking access to better roads, sewerage and jobs.

Two of the biggest issues in the constituency remain drug abuse and unemployment, owing to which the voters this time remain tight-lipped about their political affiliation. The political history of the constituency shows significant popularity of the CPI till 2007.

In last three years, the BJP managed to make political in-roads by fielding prominent faces, including Rajinder Mohan Singh Chinna and Rajesh Gill, from here. The electoral mandate from Amritsar East has a history go for a strong-face as OP Soni has won twice from here as an Independent candidate (1997, 2002) and once as the Congress candidate in 2007 and prominent CPI leaders of Punjab Satpal Dang and Vimla Dang winning from here in 1977 and 1992, respectively.

The Congress has once again fielded Rajkumar Verka, three-time MLA and a member of the Punjab Cabinet, from Amritsar West.

After being declared reserved seat in 2012, Verka has won twice in 2012 and 2017, securing more than 48 per cent votes. In 2017, Verka won the seat by defeating Rakesh Gill from the BJP by a margin of 26,847 votes.

Considered a pro-Congress seat given its recent political history, this time, winning the seat might not be a cakewalk for the Congress. The BJP has remained a close second in the past three elections, replacing CPI.

In 2017, AAP ate into BJP’s vote share from here by getting 23 per cent of the total votes from the constituency. This time, the BJP, in alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress, has fielded Kumar Amit, a young face and son of BJP leader Kewal Kumar, while AAP has put its faith in a new face, Dr Jasbir Singh Sandhu. SAD has fielded Dr Dalbir Singh Verka, who has earlier won from Verka (now in Amritsar East) in 2007.

Interestingly, Amritsar West might just see a revival for CPI this time as Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) is supporting CPI candidate Amarjit Singh Asal, who has been campaigning with the support of farmers. Asal has previously unsuccessfully contested from here in 2002 against OP Soni, who won the seat as an Independent candidate, coming a close second. He also contested in 2007 and 2012. Asal is a known name in the constituency and is the lone CPI candidate contesting from district.

Other candidates in the fray are Sucha Lal (AAS party) and Independents Gagandeep Singh, Jugraj Singh, Advocate Nirmal Preet Singh Hira and Sham Lal Gandhi.

Amritsar West

2,14,073 Total voters

1,01,405 Male

1,12,659 Female

9 Others

Criminal antecedents

Among the 10 candidates, Amarjit Singh Asal is only one from the constituency who has a criminal record. In 2020, he was booked under the Railways Act for Rail Roko programme announced by the farmers as part of the agitation against three agriculture laws. Asal has been at the forefront of the farmers’ protests in the district.

2017 results

  • Rajkumar Verka (INC): 45,762 votes
  • Rajesh Gill (BJP): 25,424 votes
  • Balwinder Singh Sahota (AAP): 24,731 votes

