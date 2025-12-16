Voting today in Khassa, Verpal after polls cancelled over errors

Polling for the panchayat samiti elections will be held tomorrow (on December 16) in two zones of Attari block after voting at several booths was postponed earlier on December 14.

As per directions of the Punjab State Election Commission, elections in panchayat samiti zone No.8 (Khassa) at booths No. 52, 53, 54 and 55, and panchayat samiti zone No.17 (Verpal Kalan) at booths No. 90, 91, 93, 94 and 95 were deferred due to certain reasons.

Providing details, Additional District Electoral Officer-cum-Additional Deputy Commissioner (Rural Development) Parmjit Kaur said that fresh polling at these booths will be conducted on December 16, from 8 am to 4 pm.

She appealed to voters of both zones to actively exercise their franchise and participate in the democratic process. Parmjit Kaur added that all administrative arrangements for the re-poll have been completed and duties of polling personnel have already been assigned to ensure the smooth conduct of elections.

It is worth mentioning that the block samiti elections in Khassa and Verpal villages of Amritsar district were cancelled on Sunday following errors in the ballot papers. According to official sources, the elections were called off after candidates raised objections regarding discrepancies in the ballot papers. Acting on these complaints, the district administration cancelled the polling process in both villages to ensure fairness and transparency.

In Khassa village, the block samiti election was cancelled after it was found that while the name of the Aam Aadmi Party candidate was printed correctly on the ballot paper, the election symbol was wrongly printed. Owing to this error, voting was stopped midway.

Similarly, in Verpal village, a BJP candidate lodged a formal objection stating that his name and election symbol were missing from the ballot paper. Taking cognisance of the complaint, administrative authorities cancelled the election there as well.