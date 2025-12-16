DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Voting today in Khassa, Verpal after polls cancelled over errors

Voting today in Khassa, Verpal after polls cancelled over errors

Polling was cancelled due to printing errors on ballot papers

article_Author
Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:03 AM Dec 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ADC Parmjit Kaur addresses mediapersons in Amritsar.
Advertisement

Polling for the panchayat samiti elections will be held tomorrow (on December 16) in two zones of Attari block after voting at several booths was postponed earlier on December 14.

Advertisement

As per directions of the Punjab State Election Commission, elections in panchayat samiti zone No.8 (Khassa) at booths No. 52, 53, 54 and 55, and panchayat samiti zone No.17 (Verpal Kalan) at booths No. 90, 91, 93, 94 and 95 were deferred due to certain reasons.

Advertisement

Providing details, Additional District Electoral Officer-cum-Additional Deputy Commissioner (Rural Development) Parmjit Kaur said that fresh polling at these booths will be conducted on December 16, from 8 am to 4 pm.

Advertisement

She appealed to voters of both zones to actively exercise their franchise and participate in the democratic process. Parmjit Kaur added that all administrative arrangements for the re-poll have been completed and duties of polling personnel have already been assigned to ensure the smooth conduct of elections.

It is worth mentioning that the block samiti elections in Khassa and Verpal villages of Amritsar district were cancelled on Sunday following errors in the ballot papers. According to official sources, the elections were called off after candidates raised objections regarding discrepancies in the ballot papers. Acting on these complaints, the district administration cancelled the polling process in both villages to ensure fairness and transparency.

Advertisement

In Khassa village, the block samiti election was cancelled after it was found that while the name of the Aam Aadmi Party candidate was printed correctly on the ballot paper, the election symbol was wrongly printed. Owing to this error, voting was stopped midway.

Similarly, in Verpal village, a BJP candidate lodged a formal objection stating that his name and election symbol were missing from the ballot paper. Taking cognisance of the complaint, administrative authorities cancelled the election there as well.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts