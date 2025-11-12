Wadala, Bhoma & Veeram — Three villages that form one cluster

Over the years, progress and rise in population have blurred the boundaries of three villages --- Wadala, Bhoma and Veeram. Each of these has its own panchayat but the government has provided one installation to cater to their collective needs.

Advertisement

A Government High School caters to the studies of the students hailing from all these three villages, situated in close proximity. Each village has its separate government elementary school. To pursue graduation and post-graduation, the students travel daily to Fatehgarh Churriyan town or Amritsar city.

Advertisement

There is only one dispensary to take care of the medical needs of natives of all three villages and a power station to provide electricity supply.

Advertisement

A common grain market serves as a platform for government procurement agencies to buy grain from farmers of these three villages.

With time, these villages have become one cluster and their clean pucca roads with green cover can put any planned locality of a city to shame.

Advertisement

Notably, drug consumption among youth is less. Balkar Singh, a resident, said youth of these three villages are not much into drug addiction.

He said sewerage facility is available and water table is 60 feet deep. For potable water, people rely on groundwater due to close proximity to a canal. Taps installed next to a canal are popular among the locals who fetch water for their domestic needs from there.