Wagah: Celebrating sacred bond

In a show of gratitude and appreciation towards the first line of defence of the country, women and girls tied rakhi to the BSF soldiers at the Wagah-Attari border. It has become an annual tradition to celebrate Raksha Bandhan by tying thread on the wrist of the soldiers who spend their festival away from their families. Celebrations also included giddha performance by schoolchildren and women at the border. They tied rakhis to the ones who safeguard lives each day. It marked the courage and valour that soldiers show in protecting the country. Several school girls, students of local government schools and private schools also tied rakhi and presented sweets to the soldiers. — TNS

Former minister Laxmi Kanta Chawla applies tilak to a BSF soldier at the Wagah border on Thursday. Photos: Vishal Kumar

A woman BSF soldier ties rakhi to a member of the Sanskar Pratishthan.

BSF personnel show their rakhis.

Students perfom giddha to mark Raksha Bandhan at the India-Pakistan border on Thursday.

Girls tie rakhi on the wrist of BSF soldiers at the Wagah border.