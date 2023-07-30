Wage increase for teachers of CKD schools proposed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 29

During the Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) executive committee meeting held at Sri Kalgidhar Sahib Gurdwara here on Saturday, it was proposed to give increments to the teachers, who had been working on low salaries for a long time in the CKD schools.

Educational experts also shared detailed information about incentives and increments to be given to NTT, PRT, TGT, PGT teachers based on their experience and qualification. It was also proposed to impart special incentives to the principals of the CKD schools, who had achieved meritorious results in board exams. They would also be given incentives only for a year in accordance with the number of students.

Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, president, CKD, said such efforts would also be made in the future by them. In the meeting, approval for the purchase of new cameras and to replace old installed cameras in CKD schools campus was granted. Then an emphasis was also laid on the need to make special arrangements for the maintenance of cameras and to appoint technical staff to resolve the problems encountered during the camera operation.

Later, Dr Nijjar shared information on the purchase of 14 new buses equipped with modern facilities for the convenience of students in CKD rural schools.