DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / Waive NOC condition for installing power meter, demands MLA Ajay Gupta

Waive NOC condition for installing power meter, demands MLA Ajay Gupta

MLA from Amritsar Central Assembly constituency, Ajay Gupta, today raised the matter regarding installation of new electricity meters or increasing the meter load for commercial units in the Walled City area of Amritsar in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha today. Gupta...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:14 AM Mar 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ajay Gupta, MLA from Amritsar Central Assembly constituency, addresses the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Thursday.
Advertisement

MLA from Amritsar Central Assembly constituency, Ajay Gupta, today raised the matter regarding installation of new electricity meters or increasing the meter load for commercial units in the Walled City area of Amritsar in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha today.

Gupta said that whenever commercial shop owners in Amritsar’s Walled City apply to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) for a new electricity meter or an increase in meter load, they are directed to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Municipal Town Planning (MTP) wing of the Municipal Corporation.

He said consumers face difficulties in acquiring the NOC, as they are forced to make multiple rounds of the MTP office. The MLA stated that he has previously raised the issue in the Assembly, urging the authorities to abolish the condition for NOC from the MTP department for electricity meter installation.

Advertisement

MLA Gupta pointed out that during discussions with the Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar and the Municipal Commissioner, officials have repeatedly assured that the condition of requiring an NOC from the MTP department will soon be revoked. However, despite these assurances, no concrete action has been taken so far.

Gupta demanded an immediate resolution of the problem and urged the authorities to expedite the process of abolishing the need for an NOC. He stressed that removing this bureaucratic hurdle would significantly ease the process for commercial shop owners, ensuring uninterrupted access to electricity supply and promoting business growth in the Walled City.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper