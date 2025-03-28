Waive NOC condition for installing power meter, demands MLA Ajay Gupta

MLA from Amritsar Central Assembly constituency, Ajay Gupta, today raised the matter regarding installation of new electricity meters or increasing the meter load for commercial units in the Walled City area of Amritsar in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha today.

Gupta said that whenever commercial shop owners in Amritsar’s Walled City apply to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) for a new electricity meter or an increase in meter load, they are directed to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Municipal Town Planning (MTP) wing of the Municipal Corporation.

He said consumers face difficulties in acquiring the NOC, as they are forced to make multiple rounds of the MTP office. The MLA stated that he has previously raised the issue in the Assembly, urging the authorities to abolish the condition for NOC from the MTP department for electricity meter installation.

MLA Gupta pointed out that during discussions with the Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar and the Municipal Commissioner, officials have repeatedly assured that the condition of requiring an NOC from the MTP department will soon be revoked. However, despite these assurances, no concrete action has been taken so far.

Gupta demanded an immediate resolution of the problem and urged the authorities to expedite the process of abolishing the need for an NOC. He stressed that removing this bureaucratic hurdle would significantly ease the process for commercial shop owners, ensuring uninterrupted access to electricity supply and promoting business growth in the Walled City.