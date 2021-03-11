Waive off 12 per cent interest on plot amount: Association to PUDA

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 30

Members of the Sri Guru Ram Dass Urban Estate Association demanded waiver of 12 per cent interest on the total sale amount of a plot in the estate on the Airport Road here. The interest is being charged due to late development and delay in possession. Dwellers and plot holders in the estate raised the demand besides multitude of civic problems in their colony during a meeting held here on Sunday.

There is no provision of a penalty on PUDA for the delay in providing possession to allottees. However, a delay on the part of allottees in depositing plot's cost attracts a penalty. It is a double whammy for plot holders to pay for the PUDA's anomaly and then pay interest on the loan taken besides, exponential rise in the construction cost, that too due to the delay on the part of PUDA in providing basic civic amenities. Surinder Pal Chauhan, president, Sri Guru Ram Dass Urban Estate Association

They rued even after seven years, integrated township was a distant dream. Saranpal Singh, a plot holder, claimed that power supply was yet to be made available in the area. In its absence, those who are interested in initiating construction were facing untold hardships.

Surinder Pal Chauhan, one of the allottees and president of the association, said all allottees and residents demanded that 12 per cent rate of interest on the total sale amount of the plot due to late development and delay in possession should be waived off. He said there was no provision of a penalty on PUDA for the delay in providing possession to allottees. However, a delay on the part of allottees in depositing plot’s cost attracts a penalty of 15 per cent, which includes 12 per cent interest on the balance amount of the plot cost and three per cent penalty for the first year. It is 16 per cent (12 per cent interest and four per cent penalty) in case two years and 17 per cent (12 per cent interest and five per cent penalty) in case of three years and above.

He said: “It is a double whammy for plot holders to pay for the PUDA’s anomaly and then pay interest on the loan taken besides, exponential rise in the construction cost, that too due to the delay on the part of PUDA in providing basic civic amenities.”