Walkie-talkies to help sewadars in enhancing vigil at Golden Temple

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 3

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has provided walkie-talkie sets to sewadars for enhancing vigil and co-ordination among the staff inside the Golden Temple complex. All employees’ deployed at entrances to the Golden Temple now have walkie-talkie sets. Earlier, they used to coordinate with their colleagues through personal mobile phones.

At present, a dozen walkie-talkie sets have been provided to the employees. These sets have been provided to the staff deployed at the entrance, parikarma (circumambulation) and at the sanctum sanctorum. Sulakhan Singh Bhangali, manager, Golden Temple

There is no ban on visitors to carry their mobile phones inside complex. However, visitors are not allowed to record videos inside complex.

These employees will be directly connected to the CCTV control room and the management all the time. This will enable swift exchange of information of any incident and immediate action.

Confirming the development, Sulakhan Singh Bhangali, manager, Golden Temple, said, “At present, a dozen walkie-talkie sets have been provided to employees. These sets have been provided to the staff deployed at the entrance, parikarma (circumambulation) and at the sanctum sanctorum.”

He said the prime objective of the move was to maintain coordination among the staff posted in different parts of the Golden Temple.

This would allow exchange of information and immediate action in case there was any incident, he added. A control room of CCTV cameras had also been set up, which would keep in touch with the field staff, he said.

Besides, 16 display boards had been installed on the holy complex, which would inform visitors about the ban on the use of tobacco and other norms to be followed during their stay at the holy place, he said. This information would also be disseminated among visitors through public address systems in Punjabi, Hindi and English.

All these and other steps were being taken to prevent repeat of any sacrilege incidents, which occurred in the past. A woman visitor from outside Punjab had tried to smoke inside holy complex, but alert staff prevented her from doing so. Earlier, a man had climbed the metal railing in the sanctum sanctorum. In another incident, a person had thrown a ‘gutka’ in the Amrit Sarovar of the Golden Temple.