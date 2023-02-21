Wall painting contest: Over 200 teams to take part

Amritsar, February 20
Amid the 200 teams enrolled today to take part in the wall painting competition, professional artists will also be in the field to beautify the city roads. With the goal of presenting a beautiful city ahead of the G20 summit, the painters will have to complete the wall painting till February 27. In fields like abstract art, heritage and culture of Punjab, ‘Beti bachao-beti padhao’, martyrs of famous personalities of the city, education, labour, promotion of Punjabi language, social issues, inviting voters to vote, sustainable development and others they will paint the walls. ACP Hardeep Singh and Simardeep Singh, IAS, distributed colour kits among the teams. Hardeep Singh said the competition would provide an opportunity to artists to showcase their talent.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...