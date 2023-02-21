Wall painting contest: Over 200 teams to take part

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 20

Amid the 200 teams enrolled today to take part in the wall painting competition, professional artists will also be in the field to beautify the city roads. With the goal of presenting a beautiful city ahead of the G20 summit, the painters will have to complete the wall painting till February 27. In fields like abstract art, heritage and culture of Punjab, ‘Beti bachao-beti padhao’, martyrs of famous personalities of the city, education, labour, promotion of Punjabi language, social issues, inviting voters to vote, sustainable development and others they will paint the walls. ACP Hardeep Singh and Simardeep Singh, IAS, distributed colour kits among the teams. Hardeep Singh said the competition would provide an opportunity to artists to showcase their talent.