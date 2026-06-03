Walls of Gurdwara Tahla Sahib whisper tales of Baba Deep Singh’s martyrdom

The historic battlefield stretching from Gohalwar to Gurwali on the southern outskirts of Amritsar is dotted with memorials that commemorate some of the most heroic chapters in Sikh history.

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Among these sacred landmarks is Gurdwara Tahla Sahib, located in the revenue limits of Gurwali village. It is a site revered by Sikhs as the place where the head of the legendary warrior-saint Baba Deep Singh was severed during one of the most celebrated battles fought for the honour of Darbar Sahib.

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The story of Gurdwara Tahla Sahib is inseparable from the events of 1757, when Ahmad Shah Abdali launched a renewed campaign against the Sikhs.

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Determined to crush Sikh resistance, Abdali appointed his son, Timur Shah, as the governor of Lahore, and entrusted his commander, Jahan Khan, with the task of eliminating Sikh influence in Punjab. In the same year, Jahan Khan carried out a devastating attack on Amritsar. He demolished the fort at Ram Rauni, filled the sacred sarovar of Darbar Sahib with debris, and committed acts of desecration at the holiest Sikh shrine. News of this sacrilege soon reached Baba Deep Singh at Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo. Deeply disturbed by the desecration of Darbar Sahib, Baba Deep Singh — then about 75 years of age — offered prayers and set out for Amritsar with a force of around 500 devoted Sikhs. As the ‘jatha’ advanced across Punjab, more volunteers joined the mission. By the time the Sikh force reached Tarn Taran, its strength had grown to nearly 5,000 determined warriors, prepared to sacrifice their lives for their faith.

Meanwhile, Jahan Khan had established his position near Gohalwar with an army reportedly numbering around 20,000 soldiers. It was here that one of the fiercest battles in Sikh history unfolded. Historical accounts describe how the Sikhs launched a powerful assault that threw the opposing forces into panic.

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Several Sikh warriors displayed extraordinary courage during the engagement, and many embraced martyrdom on the battlefield. Among those who attained martyrdom near the village of Chabba was Baba Naudh Singh.

As the battle intensified, Jahan Khan’s forces gradually retreated towards Amritsar under relentless Sikh attacks. According to Sikh historical tradition, Bhai Dyal Singh performed a remarkable feat of horsemanship during the battle, and struck down Jahan Khan with a single blow. Another Mughal commander, Yakub Khan, was reportedly killed by Baba Deep Singh himself. Witnessing the fall of Yakub Khan, a Pathan warrior named Aman Khan, also known as Shah Jamal Khan, advanced to challenge Baba Deep Singh.

What followed became one of the most revered episodes in Sikh history. Baba Deep Singh and Aman Khan engaged in a fierce duel, exchanging blows with tremendous force and speed. Tradition holds that both warriors struck each other simultaneously, resulting in both being decapitated. The place where Baba Deep Singh’s head was severed is today known — and deeply revered — as Gurdwara Tahla Sahib.

According to long-standing Sikh belief, even after being mortally wounded, Baba Deep Singh continued to advance towards Amritsar. Holding his severed head in one hand and wielding his heavy ‘khanda’ in the other, he continued fighting the enemy with unwavering determination. The sight of the headless warrior advancing through the battlefield is said to have terrified the opposing forces, causing many to flee.