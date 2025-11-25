Wanted in murder case, criminal gunned down in police encounter

Raja Singh alias Billa, a resident of Cheema Kalan in Tarn Taran, and wanted in several criminal cases, including murder, was gunned down following a brief encounter in the wee hours in Rayya here on Monday. A cop, ASI Shankar Singh, was also injured in the exchange of fire near Tong village. He suffered a bullet injury in the shoulder and is stated to be out of danger.

His accomplice, Manpreet Singh of Krishna Nagar, was also arrested by the police from Khalichian area later on. Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Border Range, Sandeep Goel said that Billa has shot down a local resident Manjit Singh on November 16 in Dhulka village in Rayya. He along with SSP (Amritsar Rural) Suhail Qasim Mir reached the spot and took first-hand information about the incident.

"The police got a tip-off about the possible movements of Raja Singh and his accomplice Manpreet Singh in the Rayya area today in the morning. They had been evading arrests since the Manjit Singh murder," said DIG Sandeep Goel, following which various teams, each headed by a DSP-rank official, set up check-points on multiple roads in the area.

According to police officials, the accused was moving in the area with plans to commit another crime.

"On seeing the police, the accused tried to escape but slipped from his motorcycle and opened fire. ASI Shankar Singh received a bullet injury in his arm during the exchange. Police retaliated in self-defence, injuring the accused, who was later declared dead at the hospital," said the SSP.

Raja Singh was wanted in the murder of Manjit Singh, who was shot dead by two unidentified assailants on November 16 inside his shop at Dhulka village. A case under Sections 103 and 3(5) of BNS and under relevant provisions of the Arms Act had been registered at Khilchian police station. Police said a separate case is being registered for firing and assault on the police team. The condition of the injured ASI is reported to be stable.

Raja had three criminal cases registered against him while his name had also cropped up during the investigations of another extortion related firing case recently.

The police recovered

two foreign-made pistols which have been sent for forensic examination. Further probe is on to find out their origin and from where they were smuggled into the country.