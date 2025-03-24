War against drugs: 13 held with over 1-kg heroin, drone, bike in Tarn Taran

Under the ‘War against drugs’ drive launched by the state government, the Tarn Taran police on Saturday arrested 13 drug traders and recovered 1.053 kg of heroin, one drone (brought from Pakistan) and one motorcycle from their possession.

With the arrest of these persons, the number of drug traders arrested till March 22 March has reached 140. Besides, the police have also seized 5.53 kg of heroin, 7.50 kg of opium, 4,719 intoxicating tablets and Rs 45.78 lakh as drug money so far.

SSP Abhimanyu Rana said here on Sunday that a team of the Sarai Amanat Khan police station led by Sub-Inspector Gurinder Singh arrested two persons with 974 grams of heroin while an associate accompanying them managed to escape from the spot. The SSP said those arrested have been identified as Kuldeep Singh Kipa of Dauke and Lakhwinder Singh Lakha of Rajatal village who were arrested from the border area village of Lahian.

Meanwhile, the Verowal police arrested two motorcycle-borne persons with 40 gm of heroin while an associate accompanying them fled the spot. The SSP said those arrested have been identified as Lovjit Singh Labhu of Sanghar Kalan and Dharminder Singh Mindi of Dhota village. The motorcycle of the accused was seized by the Verowal police.

The SSP said the other drug traders arrested have been identified as Sukhwant Singh of Gohalwar, Gopal Singh of Pakka Kilha (Chabal), Sajan Singh, alias Sandeep, of Khemkaran, Akashdeep Singh of Agon Kothi, Satnam Singh of Rajoke, Nishan Singh of Kairon, Daler Singh Nona of Ghariala village, Jashandeep Singh Roban of Thathian Mahantan and Sarabjit Singh Rinku of None village with 41 grams of heroin.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act by the police. With the recovery of one drone from Kalsian Kalan village, the Khemkaran police have registered a case under Sections 10, 11 and 12 of the Aircraft Act.