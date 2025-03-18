War against drugs: 20 booked under NDPS Act in Tarn Taran

On the 16th day of the ‘War against drugs” drive launched by the state government, the Tarn Taran police booked 20 persons for indulging in the drug trade here on Sunday.

SSP Abhimanyu Rana stated here on Monday that 19 out of the 20 booked have been arrested, including a woman, Jinder Kaur, of Mohalla Guru-Ka-Khooh, Tarn Taran. Jinder Kaur was arrested with 10 gm of heroin and Rs 1.5 lakh as drug money. Teams of respective police stations recovered 109.45 gm of heroin and 492 intoxicating tablets. The police also impounded two motorcycles belonging to accused.

There were four persons who have been arrested with 4 to 5 gm of heroin and two motorcyclists were arrested by the Khalra police with 38 gm of heroin. Two of the 20 have been booked by the Sarhali police on basis of their suspected activities and on the ground that they were booked previously. No objectionable consignment has been recovered from them on Sunday.

The SSP said the police are keeping an eye on the activities of the suspected persons to curb the drug menace. The SSP said the drive would continue in the future.

The accused have booked under sections of the NDPS Act by the respective police stations in the district.