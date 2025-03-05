War against Drugs: ‘Big fish’ lands in police net

In the ongoing crackdown against drug trafficking in Punjab, the Amritsar police commissionerate on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a ‘big fish’ along with his son for drug peddling. He has as many as 10 FIRs, including of drug peddling, counterfeit currency and attempt to murder in different parts of Punjab (including Amritsar, Ludhiana, Muktsar, Kapurthala and Tarn Taran).

They were identified as Amolak Singh and his son Mahabir Singh alias Goldy of Thatha village in Tarn Taran.

The police said that the father-son duo was arrested in a drug case registered with the Gate Hakima police station on January 20 in which the police had recovered 3 kg of heroin and Rs 5 lakh of drug money and the vehicles used in the smuggling.

Advertisement

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar termed their arrest as a major achievement for the city police, adding that the court had issued non-bailable warrants against them. He said Amolak Singh was earlier arrested by the police six years ago and has been out of jail on bail since 2019. He said the duo has been active in drug peddling and had been evading arrest for the past few years.

The police have now recovered a .30 bore calibre pistol along with two magazines with 15 live cartridges along with .306 single barrel springfield rifle with five bullets and Rs 1 lakh of drug money from their possession. As per a preliminary probe, Amolak was possessing a fake arms licence for the weapons he was possessing.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the city police have arrested six traffickers and confiscated 1.65 kg of heroin, Rs 82,300 of drug money and intoxicants from them in six separate cases. Besides, the police seized two persons with two sophisticated pistols with 25 bullets and two vehicles.

Sukhwinde Singh alias Sonu of Ishwar Nagar, Tarn Taran Road, was held with 119.60 gm of heroin. He was travelling on a scooter when he was intercepted by a patrolling police party. In the second case, the Gate Hakima police arrested Guriqbal Singh of Gurnam Nagar with 1,000 sedative pills during the checking of vehicles near Anngarh area.

Similarly, the Mohkampura police nabbed Balwinder Singh, alias Billur, of Tungpai Road with 255 gm of heroin along with Rs 3,000 drug money. He was arrested from near 40-khuh area. Akashdeep Singh of Maqboolpura was arrested by the police with 120 gm of heroin along with Rs 4,500 drug proceeds.

Pardeep Singh alias Vachha of Guru Nanak Nagar of Verka, Preetkamal aka Kalu of Batala Road were arrested by the police and recovered 270 gm of contraband with Rs 4,800 of drug money. Similarly, the Islamabad police have nabbed Gagan Kumar of Mohalla Baba Jeevan Singh, Kot Khalsa, with 15 gm of heroin and Rs 70,000 of drug proceeds.

Besides, the police also arrested Sikanderbir alias Sikander of Sandhra village in Tarn Taran and Armandeep Singh of Loharka Kalan was arrested with 285 gm of heroin along with 1 Glock pistol (9mm) and a pistol of .32 bore along with 25 rounds and an SUV from them.