War veteran recounts 1971 amid recent Indo-Pak tensions

IN an interview with Neha Saini, GNDU student Noble Singh and her war veteran grandfather Sergeant (retd) Jaibikramajeet Singh Sodhi draw parallels between 1971 war and the recent conflict between India and Pakistan.

What were you feeling while the city was under red alert and drone attack?

The drone strikes hitting close to home in Chheherta were unnerving. It became especially worrying when they hit too close to our house. I hadn’t panicked earlier, but two consecutive nights of drone attacks were nerve-wracking. Still, with my grandfather by our side, the blackout turned into a time for listening to war stories from 1971.

While we have seen several wars and cross border hostilities, the escalation happened quite quickly this time. How did you manage to remain calm?

I told Noble, my granddaughter, and the family, don’t fear. Everything will be fine. Trust your forces. That confidence comes from experience. Our forces are prepared and most importantly capable than the Pakistani forces.

Noble shared that the drone strikes in Chheherta came uncomfortably close. How did the family react?

I kept reminding my family that blackouts and alerts are precautionary. During the blackouts, I shared stories from the 1971 war and it helped ease the tension.

Speaking of 1971, what do you recall most vividly from the war?

The war was prolonged and intense. I served in the Indian Air Force, initially as an aircraftsman from 1966. I flew Antonov AN-12 aircraft, which was used for various air-borne operations during the time. I remember how during the 1971 war the causalities on both sides were huge in numbers, including the loss of ammunition and personnel. I was responsible for evacuating over 200 critically and dangerously wounded soldiers from the frontlines — especially in Barmer and the LOC, to medical facilities in Srinagar.

How important was the role of air strikes in the 1971 war?

Whenever there is a war, the advantage the air strikes and defence define your dominance. In 1971, our Indian air defence destroyed Pakistan’s air assets with extensive and well-executed air assaults. The same can be said of Operation Sindoor today. The precision and effectiveness of the Indian Air Force has again made a significant impact.

You’ve documented your experiences in a book. Could you tell us more about that?

Yes, the book is titled Reminiscence of Air War. It was launched in 2022 by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The Air Force Association in New Delhi supported its publication. It’s a collection of real-life accounts from veterans like myself who fought in the 1971 war. It’s not just a military record — it’s a tribute to the courage, sacrifice and brotherhood that defined that time.

