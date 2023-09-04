Ward No. 19 roads need immediate recarpeting

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, September 3

The Ward No. 19, which comprises several localities of the Mustafabad area on Batala Road, is largely underdeveloped. A ganda nullah, which links with the Tung Dhab drain, crosses through the ward. This nullah has raised several issues.

A large number of streets in the area are yet to be recarpeted. Most localities in the Mustafabad area are densely populated and deprived of basic amenities.

However, area councillor Gurjeet Kaur claimed that she had addressed several major issues of the localities in the area.

“The residents of Sundar Nagar locality were complaining about the contaminated water supply for the last 20 years. The old pipes have been replaced and a new tubewell installed in the area. Now, clean water is being supplied through overground supply lines. Every locality in the ward has water supply and sewer line. Five tubewells have been installed in the ward to meet the potable water requirement,” said Gurjit Kaur.

The Ward No. 19 comprises Sunder Nagar, Kotla Basti, Indra Colony, Subash Colony, Green Land Colony and several other localities of Mustafabad.

The streets in several localities are in pathetic condition. The Green Land area streets were constructed by a private coloniser around 20 years ago. Now all these streets needed recarpeting.

“No doubt, the sewer and water supply lines have been installed in the past years. But streets in the ward need recarpeting. The commuters have to bear a bumpy ride due to potholes on streets. The main approach road of Green Land Colony has not been recarpeted for a long time,” said Harbans Singh, a resident.

“The proposal of draining waste water from ganda nullah into sewer line is yet to be implemented. The nullah, which is a natural floodwater drain, has got contaminated due to dumping of sewage and industrial waste. This issue should be addressed on priority,” said Balwainder Singh, another resident.