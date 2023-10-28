Ward Watch: Choked sewers, open garbage disposal add to residents’ woes

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 27

Residents of various localities on the 88-feet-road and in the Tung area are facing several civic issues as the zone is deprived of basic amenities. Falling under Ward No. 14, the area faces problems of clogged sewers and insanitation as the municipal corporation (MC) looks the other way. The irregular lifting of garbage is another major problem in the ward.

Broken street in the Tung Bala area of Amritsar on Friday. Photo: Vishal Kumar

Residents are forced to dump garbage on vacant plots. Some vacant plots have turned into garbage dump.

Balwinder, a local shop owner said, “The door-to-door lifting of garbage has failed. The waste collection vehicles come to the ward once or twice a week. So, people dump garbage in streets or on vacant plots. The MC should streamline door-to-door garbage collection to save residents from diseases.”

Some areas in the ward have been dug up for development works. Roads and streets are yet to be recarpeted in these areas. Waterlogging and encroachments are other issues that irk residents. Almost all localities on the 88-feet-road are unauthorised. Due to unplanned development, the MC is also struggling to provide basic amenities. “Drug addiction and street crime are major problems in the area. Many residents, who have constructed new homes are now facing the issue of waterlogging and mosquito breeding as garbage has piled up in the ward,” said another resident Suresh Kumar.

The residents are now waiting for the beginning of the Tung Dhab conservation project work. The project would revive the presently filthy drain and help in making the nearby area cleaner.