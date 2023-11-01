Ward watch: Contaminated water supply, garbage heaps, choked sewers bane of residents

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 31

Ward number 12 on Majitha Road consists of Guru Har Gobind Nagar, Guru Teg Bahadur Avenue, Prem Nagar, Tung Bala, Aman Avenue road, Tagore Avenue and areas of 88 feet road. Most of the localities in the ward have been developed in an unplanned manner with the result that residents regularly face issues of contaminated potable water supply and choked sewer.

Irregular lifting of garbage by the solid waste management company and dumping garbage on vacant plots are some of issues plaguing residents of the area. The problem of choked sewers in underdeveloped colonies on 88 feet road is quite common. Residents say that MC workers address the issue only after they file a complaint in this regard.

A number of plots and vacant grounds in Tung Bala area have been turned into dump yards by residents. Heaps of garbage and cow dung can be seen strewn all over plots. The area near Bhapa High School also witness issues like poor sanitation and choked sewer.

Gurdial Singh, a resident, said, “The area has been ignored for years. Now some localities have witnessed development. All areas are getting potable water supply and sewer facility. Sewers get choked frequently and MC workers take time to address the complaints. Some of the streets in the area are riddled with potholes and need urgent repairs.”

“Sanitation is the major issue in the area as the lifting of garbage is irregular. The solid waste management company used to collect garbage daily, but for last few months, they often skip their job of collecting garbage. Some residents dump garbage on vacant plots. As a result, heaps of garbage can be seen on vacant plots, especially near 88 feet road,” said Shiv Kumar, a resident.