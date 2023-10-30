Ward watch: Lawrence Road area residents plagued with traffic congestions, illegal parking

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, October 29

Most of the areas adjoining the Lawrence Road such as Joshi Colony, White Enclave, Doctors Lane and Circular road in Ward No.5 are well developed and have better roads, streets, water supply and sanitation facilities. But the residents complain of the problem of traffic congestions and illegal parking on roadsides. These areas, developed during British rule, have beautiful houses which are being eaten up by fast commercialization and turning into shops, restaurants, hospitals and other establishments.

“The fast commercialization of the area has brought many problems such as heavy vehicular traffic and large-scale construction activity. The area is fast losing its tranquillity and the peace atmosphere,” said a resident, adding that people often dump construction debris on roadsides which stay there for days.

Residents say that due to large-scale commercialization, sound pollution too has increased in the area due to vehicles. The condition of public parks in the area too demands attention as tree trunks, pruned branches and dry leaves can be seen piled up in heaps outside the parks.

“Ideally, tree waste should be used for making compost. Now and then someone lights up the heap of dry leave to get rid of it and it would cause breathing problems,” said Sukhwant, another resident.

Residents also demand from the municipal corporation to start the dog sterilization project to check the rising population of stray dogs. “Dogs perhaps are the biggest nuisance in the area as they excrete everywhere. These are also a threat to people walking in the streets,” said Suman, another resident. She added that all dogs except for those kept as pets should be sterilised.

The residents demand that garbage heaps, mostly created by commercial establishments, should be removed. The MC should keep a watch on these establishments and should not allow anybody to throw waste on roadsides.