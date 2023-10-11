Ward watch: Potholed roads, contaminated water supply bane of residents

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, October 10

Some of major localities like Faizpura, Jantpura, Sanjay Gandhi Colony, Housing Board Colony and Ranjit Avenue C block fall in Ward No.7.

Ward watch: Ward no. 7

Though residents of Ranjit Avenue and Housing Board Colony are getting good basic amenities, but residents of Faizpura, Jantpura and Sanjay Gandhi Colony are a disgruntled lot as these areas under-developed.

Streets in Faizpura and Sanjay Gandhi Colony are in dire need of being re-laid. Streets including Mallian Wali Gali, Gurdeep Wali Gali and street of Janiatpura are in a pathetic condition. Residents of Faizpura are getting a contaminated water supply as pipe lines pass through sewer manholes.

“During the rainy season, the sewer lines get choked and we get a contaminated water supply. Despite repeated complaints to the area councillor and MC staff, there is no permanent solution to the problem. The sewer lines, not de-silted for the last two years, choke on a rainy day,” said Rajbir Singh, a resident of Faizpura. “The areas alongside the Fatehgarh Churian road cry for development. Potholed streets and choked sewers have become the bane of residents. Water contamination is one of the major issues which requires to be addressed as a large number of residents are suffering from diseases. The residents are forced to live in areas having dirty surroundings,” said Rajinder, a resident.