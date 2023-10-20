 Ward watch: Residents of several colonies rue lack of basic infra : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • Ward watch: Residents of several colonies rue lack of basic infra

Ward watch: Residents of several colonies rue lack of basic infra

Ward watch: Residents of several colonies rue lack of basic infra

Stagnant water and dug up roads are among the few issues faced by residents of the Tarn Taran road.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 19

Residents of several colonies on the Tarn Taran road, including those on the road leading to Gujjarpura and around, have been facing civic issues like open garbage disposal, dug up roads and stagnant water.

Several bank branches, hospitals and other residential localities that had been recently developed are located on these roads. Encroachments and lack of development in residential colonies are other issues faced by residents. Besides, a garbage dump, drain passing near the locality and no open green spaces like parks are main problems that plague the area.

Subhash Chander, a resident, said they had been fighting against illegal dumping of garbage on the roadside for a long time. “Foul smell emanating from the garbage dump has made the life of residents literally a hell. Relatives hesitate to visit our homes,” he said.

Jang Bahadur Singh, a resident of a locality, said, “Roads leading to the locality are broken and have been encroached upon.” He said the localities of the area lacked development as no new work had been started for the last three years.

The area that previously fell under Ward No. 65 before delimitation includes several residential colonies along the Taran Tarn road that have come up rampantly over the past few years. This has led to increase in the population density of the area.

When contacted Bibi Bholi, who was former councillor of the ward, said she had been making efforts for restarting development works in the area.

#Tarn Taran

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hardeep Nijjar’s killing: Australian intel chief says ‘no reason to dispute’ Canadian PM Trudeau’s claim

2
World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup: Virat Kohli sniffs at Tendulkar’s record as India slay Bangla Tigers by 7 wickets

3
Diaspora

'It contradicts my religious beliefs': Sikh law student's suit over mandatory oath to monarchy dismissed in Canada

4
Punjab

67-year-old man stabbed to death in Patiala

5
World Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma gets 3 challans for speeding at 215 km/hr to join his team in Pune: Report

6
Punjab

Triple murder: Man guns down parents, brother in Jalandhar

7
India

Don't punish Vasundhara Raje because of me: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to BJP

8
Punjab

Day before 2-day Assembly session, Punjab Governor withholds approval for 3 Bills

9
India

Tension rises within INDIA alliance as Akhilesh Yadav accuses Congress of 'betrayal'

10
Punjab

Punjab BJP passes resolution against SYL

Don't Miss

View All
Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Top News

Canada removes 41 diplomats from India after New Delhi threatens to revoke their immunity

Canada withdraws 41 diplomats; suspends in-person services at all consulates

Visa services to be badly affected

‘Hamas, Putin represent different threats’: Biden says if international aggression is allowed ‘chaos can spread to world’

‘Hamas, Putin represent different threats’: Biden says if international aggression is allowed ‘chaos can spread to world’

Declares support for Israel, Ukraine; calls it 'vital' for U...

Sunak backs Israel ‘in its darkest hour’, but calls for easing of civilians’ plight

British PM Rishi Sunak backs Israel 'in its darkest hour', but calls for easing of civilians' plight

8 Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes | 63 Hamas operat...

Youth shot dead following altercation in Haryana’s Gurugram

Youth shot dead following altercation in Haryana’s Gurugram

The incident takes place at Bheem Nagar when Ashish (20), wh...

Virat Kohli's sister reacts to his epic century in World Cup, says  ‘as a family we could not be more fortunate’

Virat Kohli's sister reacts to his epic century in World Cup, says ‘as a family we could not be more fortunate’


Cities

View All

Traffic cops yet to roll out e-challan system

Traffic cops yet to roll out e-challan system

Teachers of aided colleges protest for implementation of UGC pay scales

Gadkari proposes Skybus project, museum for city

Tardy lifting leads to glut of paddy in Tarn Taran district grain markets

Farmers face problems in procuring DAP as coop societies not functional

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

Purohit questions CHB over approvals for housing plans

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit questions CHB over approvals for housing plans

Chandigarh Housing Board invites bids for sale of 116 properties in city

Elderly man on morning walk killed in Patiala

Chandigarh MC set to recover dues from vendors

Proposed National Institute of Telemedicine: PGI governing body gives nod to non-faculty positions

Youth shot dead following altercation in Haryana’s Gurugram

Youth shot dead following altercation in Haryana’s Gurugram

RRTS named ‘Namo Bharat’; PM to unveil Delhi-Meerut line today

Delhi L-G clears way for acquisition of land for Metro

Court lets Sisodia use MLA fund for projects

Satyendar Jain’s interim bail extended till Nov 6

Majithia seeks CBI probe in Dhillon brothers’ death case

Bikram Majithia seeks CBI probe in Dhillon brothers' death case

Man guns down parents, brother in Jalandhar

1,66,464 MT paddy arrives in 81 grain markets

Elderly labourer crushed under road-roller

DC suspends licences of 4 immigration firms

Ludhiana best smart city in state, 48th in country

Ludhiana best smart city in state, 48th in country

8 years on, smart city close to reality, 72% projects complete

Five of robbers’ gang planning major heist land in police net

MC elections: AAP’s old volunteers, new faces in race to get ticket

Ward watch: Garbage dumped in open in various areas irks residents

Elderly man on morning walk killed in Patiala

Elderly man on morning walk killed in Patiala

Sacrilege accused nabbed in Patiala

Heaps of garbage on roadside irk residents

MC workers stage protest, burn effigy

Protesting candidates bring Patiala traffic to a halt