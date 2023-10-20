Ward watch: Residents of several colonies rue lack of basic infra

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 19

Residents of several colonies on the Tarn Taran road, including those on the road leading to Gujjarpura and around, have been facing civic issues like open garbage disposal, dug up roads and stagnant water.

Several bank branches, hospitals and other residential localities that had been recently developed are located on these roads. Encroachments and lack of development in residential colonies are other issues faced by residents. Besides, a garbage dump, drain passing near the locality and no open green spaces like parks are main problems that plague the area.

Subhash Chander, a resident, said they had been fighting against illegal dumping of garbage on the roadside for a long time. “Foul smell emanating from the garbage dump has made the life of residents literally a hell. Relatives hesitate to visit our homes,” he said.

Jang Bahadur Singh, a resident of a locality, said, “Roads leading to the locality are broken and have been encroached upon.” He said the localities of the area lacked development as no new work had been started for the last three years.

The area that previously fell under Ward No. 65 before delimitation includes several residential colonies along the Taran Tarn road that have come up rampantly over the past few years. This has led to increase in the population density of the area.

When contacted Bibi Bholi, who was former councillor of the ward, said she had been making efforts for restarting development works in the area.

