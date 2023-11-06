Ward watch: Residents rue civic issues, slow pace of development

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, November 5

Ward No. 21 of the municipal corporation (MC) comprises Joda Fatak, Dasmesh Nagar, Chowk Jhuggian Wala, Naumberdaran Di Haveli and the Ware House godown area on Mehta Road.

A heap of garbage near Joda Phatak in Amritsar on Sunday. Photo: Sunil Kumar

Several localities in the area are underdeveloped and residents have to face civic issues. Potholed roads and streets are major problems for residents. Non-lifting of garbage, poor sanitation, choking of sewer lines and water contamination are some of the major concerns in the ward.

There are several localities where residents belonging to the economically weaker sections or migrant labourers live. The residents alleged that politicians promise to address the civic issues before elections, but when it comes to fulfilling their promises, no one even cares to visit the area once the polls are over. The main road near the railway crossing is in bad condition. Thousands of commuters bear a bumpy ride on the potholed road. The streets also need repair in the Joda Fatak area.

“Garbage lifting is a major issue in Joda Phatak area. Heaps of garbage can be seen alongside the railway crossing. The workers of solid waste management company do not collect waste regularly. There is no MC staff to keep a check on sanitation. The streets and roads are filthy. Low-lying areas witness waterlogging when it rains. Potholes in streets get filled with rainwater and commuters have to face inconvenience,” said Harpal Singh, a resident.

“The stray cattle menace also needs to be addressed on priority basis. A large area alongside urban localities is lying vacant. Stray cattle from villages and Sabji Mandi enter and roam around in streets. The furious bulls often attack residents. The MC should shift these bulls to gaushalas for the safety of the public,” said Deena Nath, a shopkeeper.