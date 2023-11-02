Ward watch: Stray dog menace, illegal parking, garbage heaps annoy residents

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 1

Though most of the areas falling under municipal corporation Ward No.6 are well developed, residents complain of garbage heaps dotting the roadsides and irregular lifting of waste.

Residents say that public parks in the area need special attention. Being public property, these are not cared much by residents and the Local Bodies Department too is indifferent to the issue. A garbage heap outside the park near DAV School in the area is a testimony to the residents’ claims.

They say that the administration has also not taken any action against the private companies which have misused street light and electricity poles for tying telephone, cable and internet cables.

The residents also complain of illegal parking of vehicles on the Maqbool road, especially near the intersection where it connects with the Fatehgarh Churrian road. “A large number of rehris can be seen standing on the road. It causes a hurdle in the smooth of flow of vehicular traffic,” said Harkamal Singh, a resident.

The residents demand cleaning of roads and streets in the area. “Animal waste, especially of stray dogs, is a nuisance for area residents. People cannot feel safe and roam freely with a large number of stray dogs in the area,” said Jagtar Singh, another resident. He said the MC should shift all stray dogs to shelter homes and arrange for their sterilisation to check their population.

He said people were afraid of letting their children go out on streets or in the park because of the fear of stray dogs.