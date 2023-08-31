Ward watch: Unpaved streets, insanitary conditions residents’ bane

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, August 30

It is hard for the residents of Prem Nagar, South City and Dhapai in Ward No. 72 of the municipal corporation (MC) to believe that they are living in a city which has been accorded the twin status of a Smart City and a Heritage City for they are still struggling to get basic amenities such as paved streets and clean drinking water.

Ward watch: Ward no 72

A visit to the area revealed that most streets in Prem Nagar and Dhapai are unpaved and at a lower level than houses. The residents have laid the foundation of their houses at a higher level to prevent rainwater from entering the premises. They have to climb two or three stairs to enter their homes.

Satnam Singh, a resident complained, “If one goes to localities in the Civil Lines area and visits Prem Nagar and Dhapai, he/she would find that both these areas are different worlds. Streets and roads in the posh areas are recarpeted after regular intervals. We still don’t have paved streets here.” He said residents faced trouble whenever it rained.

Many plots in these areas are vacant as the MC has failed to provide basic facilities here. “All these plots were purchased by the people who wanted to construct their homes here. But seeing the condition of the area, who would want to live here,” said another resident Sunil Kumar. He said the area was inhabited by lower middle-class families.

The residents also complained of a large population of pigs roaming in their localities. They said these were not stray animals but owned by the people who leave them here as the area had kutcha streets, vacant plots and abundant garbage heaps.

Jagdish Singh, the Congress councillor of Ward No. 72, which now stands dissolved as elections are due, refused to talk to The Tribune correspondent stating that he was busy entertaining his guests.