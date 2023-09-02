Ward Watch Ward No 12: Sanitation, unpaved streets major issues in Ward No. 12

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, September 1

Though most streets and roads of Ward No. 12 have been recarpeted and sewer lines laid during the last five years, some localities in the area are still being ignored. Former Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu took an initiative to start development works in the ward during his tenure. However, sanitation remains a major issue. There still remain some areas which are deprived of carpeted streets.

The residents of Ganda Singh Wala are facing poor sanitation. In the absence of proper lifting of garbage, the residents dump waste on vacant plots. Heaps of garbage can be seen in vacant plots. Sanitation workers in the area claim that door-to-door collection vehicles arrive to collect garbage but some residents prefer to dump waste on vacant plots.

”The people from lower income groups don’t even pay the minimal charges to the door-to-door gargbe collection firm. They dump waste on nearby vacant plots. When the public is not concerned about sanitation, how can the MC clean private properties. The vehicles of solid waste management company provide regular service,” said Rakesh, a resident of Ganda Singh Wala area.

Most localities are also deprived of proper parks and a green belt. However, wild grass and weeds on footpaths and plots irk residents.

“After rain, the wild grass has covered all footpaths and vacant plots in the area. It looks like a jungle amid residential colonies. It is a safe haven for snakes and rats. No one from the municipal corporation takes care of footpaths,” said Ravi, a resident of Rishi Vihar.

The Professors Colony, an area dominated by migrant population, is also deprived of paved streets. Some streets of this unauthorised colony are yet to recarpeted.