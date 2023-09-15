Ward watch: Ward No.9 residents complain of poor sanitation, unkempt parks

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, September 14

Ward No.9, which comprises Basant Avneue, Race Course Road, Kannedy Avenue, among others, is one of the developed wards in the city. Residents of these posh localities do not face the issues of choked sewer lines and water contamination, but they often complaint about poor sanitation.

Ward watch: Ward no 9

As compared to other city localities, garbage lifting is quite regular, but heaps of garbage can be seen alongside parks and footpaths. Residents of Basant Avenue area are upset over poor upkeep of parks and footpaths.

“The sanitation conditions are not up to mark. The footpaths and streets are filthy in the area. The sanitation workers broom the streets and collect a heap of garbage alongside the park or green belt. The workers of the solid waste management firm collect garbage from every door, but do not pick garbage from streets. The MC should take note of it,” said a resident, Raman.

Anil Vinayak, a resident of Basant Avenue, said, “Pet lovers, especially dog owners, spoil morning walks by leaving their pets to defecate in the open on or by the roadside, residential areas, footpaths, near parks, etc.

“They don’t care about hygiene and visit parks along with their pets. The sweepers deployed by the Amritsar Municipal Corporation do not lift dogs’ potty. The MC should fix the responsibility of pet owners. It is necessary to challan the owners of pets for littering areas.” The MC had initiated garbage segregation at source in the area, but residents did not adopt it. Still, the MC is collecting dry and wet mix garbage from the area. Some area residents are concerned over the decreasing green cover.