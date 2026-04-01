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Home / Amritsar / Waris Punjab De alleges mistreatment of Sikh inmates in state prisons

Waris Punjab De alleges mistreatment of Sikh inmates in state prisons

Amritpal’s outfit seeks immediate response from government

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:12 AM Apr 28, 2026 IST
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Tarsem Singh. File
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Waris Punjab De on Monday alleged that Sikh inmates were being harassed, and their

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religious sentiments disrespected in Punjab’s prisons, with the outfit demanding an immediate response from the state government and the Director General of Police (Prisons).

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In a statement issued here, Tarsem Singh, Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh’s father, claimed that reports of mistreatment emerging from jails across the state were serious and disturbing, and raised concerns over the treatment of Sikh prisoners.

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Referring to an alleged phone call received from the Bathinda jail, he claimed that detainee Bhagwant Singh, alias Pradhan Mantri Bajeke, had alleged harassment and denial of the right to perform religious prayers by jail authorities.

He claimed that the inmate’s beard had been pulled, terming it an attack on Sikh identity and faith.

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Singh also referred to alleged incidents involving Sandeep Singh Sunny, who is lodged in the

Muktsar jail.

He claimed that officials entered the inmate’s cell wearing shoes during searches despite the presence of religious scripture, which he described as an act of disrespect toward Sikh religious sentiments.

The Waris Punjab De leader further alleged that persons linked to the ruling party were being extended preferential treatment inside prisons, while Sikh inmates were being subjected to discriminatory conduct.

Condemning the alleged behaviour of prison officials, Singh questioned whether prisoners’ fundamental rights and religious freedom were being protected inside jails.

He demanded that the Punjab Government and the DGP (Prisons) take immediate cognisance of the matter, and initiate strict action if the allegations were found to be true.

He said if the issue was not addressed promptly, the organisation would convene a meeting soon to decide its future course of action.

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