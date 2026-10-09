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Home / Amritsar / Waris Punjab De announces agenda committee, Iqbal Singh Jhundan named chairman

Waris Punjab De announces agenda committee, Iqbal Singh Jhundan named chairman

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 06:10 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Akali Dal Waris Punjab De on Friday announced its discussion and agenda committee, appointing Iqbal Singh Jhundan as its chairman and retired revenue officer Baldeep Singh as convener.

The committee comprises experts, scholars, social activists, former officials, farmers’ and employees’ leaders, journalists and legal experts. It will identify key social, economic, political and Panthic issues facing Punjab and formulate the party’s future agenda after consultations with different sections of society, said party acting President Tarsem Singh.

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Gangveer Rathore has been appointed secretary-member of the committee. He has been active on various social and political issues in Punjab.

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Jhundan has been active in Akali politics for a long time. A committee constituted under his leadership had earlier submitted a report examining the reasons for the decline in the Akali Dal leadership. Baldeep Singh, who has served in Punjab’s Treasury Department, will bring his expertise in economic matters to the panel.

The other members include Sikh scholar and historian Dr Sukhpreet Singh Udoke, former teacher and employees’ leader Jaswinder Singh Jahangir, Professor Gurmeet Singh Dhanoa, journalist and thinker Gurpreet Singh Mandiani, retired Additional Deputy Commissioner Arvinder Pal Singh, neurosurgeon Dr Dipesh Batra, senior journalist Karamjit Singh, advocate Sarabjit Singh and retired irrigation engineer Balwinder Singh.

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Harpreet Kaur Phillaur, head of the party’s women’s wing, will work on issues concerning women. Advocate Gurdeep Singh, who has campaigned against the land pooling policy and filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court on the issue, has also been included in the committee. Young writer and poet Harpreet Singh Baba Beli will contribute to discussions on Punjab’s culture and folklore.

The committee will deliberate on issues related to Punjab’s water resources, agriculture, farmers, employees, youth, women, social justice, economic development and Panthic concerns. It will suggest practical solutions and help determine the party’s policies and priorities based on feedback from different sections of society.

The party said the exercise aims to present its future vision with the interests of Punjab and its people at the centre.

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