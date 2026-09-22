Waris Punjab De appoints in-charges

The Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) has appointed six constituency in-charges to strengthen its organisational network and advance party activities across Punjab.

Jaskaran Singh Kahansinghwala has been appointed as the in-charge of the Guru Har Sahai constituency, Sukhdev Singh Kadia for Qadian, Basant Singh Dolatpur for Nihal Singh Wala, Prabhjot Singh Raho for Nawanshahr, Gurdeep Singh Bath for Barnala, and Nirmal Singh Sekhanmajra for Rajpura.

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Party leaders stated that the newly appointed leaders will play a crucial role in taking the party’s policies and ideology to grassroots levels while expanding local organisation.

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They said the party was intensifying its outreach with a focus on Punjabiyat and Panthic issues. The new in-charges have been tasked with maintaining continuous contact with residents in their respective areas.