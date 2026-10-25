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Home / Amritsar / Waris Punjab De calls for united fight against drugs

Waris Punjab De calls for united fight against drugs

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Tribune News Service
Raja Sansi, Updated At : 02:12 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Supporters of Akali Dal Waris Punjab De attend a rally at Raja Sansi in Amritsar.
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Akali Dal Waris Punjab De has called for a united effort to combat the drug menace in Punjab. Addressing a rally at Raja Sansi today, the party’s acting president, Tarsem Singh, urged workers to protect the youth from addiction and work towards building a drug-free society.

Addressing the gathering, organised under the leadership of Raja Sansi constituency in-charge Daljit Singh Miyadian, Tarsem Singh said saving the younger generation from drugs and guiding them towards a better future were among the most pressing challenges facing Punjab.

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He called on party workers to connect with people at the grassroots level, raise public issues and strengthen a people’s movement to address the state’s problems. He also stressed the need to safeguard Punjab’s rights and uphold Panthic principles.

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The gathering was organised alongside the inauguration of the party’s constituency office at Chogawan. Manpreet Singh Ayali, MLA from Dakha, attended the event along with Tarsem Singh, father of MP and party leader Amritpal Singh. Speakers discussed the party’s ideology, Panthic issues and the challenges facing Punjab, with the drug menace emerging as a key concern. Tarsem Singh urged leaders and workers to take the party’s message to every household and remain accountable to the people.

He said the strength of an organisation depended on the hard work, integrity and commitment of its workers to addressing public grievances. Party leaders said the new office would help them maintain regular contact with residents, highlight their problems and expand organisational activities in the Rajasansi constituency.

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