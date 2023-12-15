‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal’s close aide arrested in Amritsar

Amritsar, December 15
A close aide of Amritpal Singh has been arrested, 10 months after the ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief and his supporters stormed a police station in Ajnala here to secure an associate’s release.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Riputapan Singh said Kulwant Singh, a resident of Moga, was absconding and he was arrested on Thursday.
Kulwant Singh was produced before a court, which sent him to four-day police remand, police said.
He was booked along with Amritpal Singh and his associates after they clashed with police after barging into the police station on February 23.
Amritpal Singh, the chief of ‘Waris Punjab De’ outfit, was arrested in April and the stringent National Security Act was invoked against him. He is currently lodged at a jail in Assam’s Dibrugarh.
