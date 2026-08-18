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Home / Amritsar / Waris Punjab De extends support to farmers

Waris Punjab De extends support to farmers

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Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 10:56 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Demanding that the cooperative sugar mill at Sheron be reopened, farmers have been protesting for the past three months across Tarn Taran.
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Addressing farmers on the 89th day of the Pakka Morcha being organised by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, Akali Dal Waris Punjab De leaders Bapu Tarsem Singh and Manpreet Singh Ayali on Monday assured them that their party would take steps to restart the cooperative sugar mill at Sheron if their party is voted to power.

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Sanyukt Kisan Morcha leader Balkar Singh Valtoha said Waris Punjab De leaders Bapu Tarsem Singh and Manpreet Singh Ayali addressed their morcha today. Condemning the Punjab Government, they said farmers of the area had been on an indefinite protest for the last three months, demanding the reopening of the mill, but the government was not ready to listen to them.

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They assured the protesters that the cooperative sugar mill would start operating again as soon as their party took over the reins of power in Punjab.

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On the occasion, United Kisan Morcha leaders Tarsem Singh Lohar, Resham Singh Failoke, Jassa Singh Kadgill, Gurpreet Singh Gandiwind and Sukhchain Singh Sarhali also addressed the gathering. They said that for the last three months, they had been protesting against the allotment of the cooperative sugar mill’s land to other institutions, but the government was not even ready to listen to them. They said they would remain steadfast in their struggle until their demand was fulfilled. Other leaders also addressed the gathering.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira has also assured the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha that the mill will start operating again if his party comes to power.

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