Warm welcome for KBC winner

KBC winner Jaskaran Singh at DAV International School in Amritsar on Wednesday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: DAV International School, under the leadership of Principal Dr Anjana Gupta, accorded a warm and hearty welcome to the young prodigy Jaskaran Singh (a student of DAV College, Hathi Gate, Amritsar), Punjab''s 1st Crorepati in KBC season 15, on its campus. The NCC cadets of the school along with DAV students extended a very welcome to the distinguished guest. He was accompanied by his younger brother Ravinder Singh. A play depicting the journey of Jaskaran in the KBC show was applauded by one and all. Jaskaran shared some valuable tips with the students which helped him attain such heights of success and recognition. He highlighted that it's very important for the youth to have a goal in life which they should try to achieve with grit and hard work. Destiny, according to him, favours only those who believe in themselves. He shared with them the rigorous process of being selected in KBC and reaching the hot seat.

Prof clears CSIR NET JRF exam

Prof Sanjana Manjh of the chemistry department at DAV College, Amritsar, has cleared her CSIR NET JRF exam by scoring AIR 54th rank and also bagged the AIR 321st rank in the GATE 2023 exam. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta congratulated the student as well as head and faculty of the PG Department of Chemistry, lauding the efforts put in by the department and the student. The principal said the college always appreciated the efforts of the students and helped them in their journey. The diligent efforts of the student and the teachers helped her shine in the exam. The college has always supported the students and will continue to do so. Prof Sanjana thanked all teachers, college staff and parents for their constant efforts and hard work.

