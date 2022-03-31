Warning to PRTC, roadways drivers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Strict disciplinary action will be taken against those drivers who do not halt buses at the Jandiala Guru bus stand. This was stated by Maninder Singh, General Manager, Punjab Roadways (Amritsar-1), here on Wednesday. He said students and residents of the area had complained to Power Minister Harbhajan Singh that Punjab Roadways and PRTC buses were not being stopped at the bus stand, causing inconvenience to them. Acting on the complaint, Kanwaljit Singh, Sub-Inspector, Roadways Amritsar-I, has been deputed at the bus stand from 7.30 am to 3.30 pm. “If any bus does not stop at Jandiala Guru to pick/drop passengers, action would be taken against the bus driver,” warned the General Manager. TNS

Protest against DAV mgmt panel

Amritsar: The DAV Colleges Coordination Committee (DAVCCC), under the directive of PCCTU, held protests against the DAV Colleges Managing Committee over the long-pending demands of teachers regarding pending promotions, salaries and other issues. Teaching members of the DAVCCC wore black badges for three days (from March 28 to 30). Dr Yadav, coordinator, DAVCCC, briefed the gathering that in spite of repeated requests, the managing committee was not listening to their demands. “CAS promotion cases and salary issues have been pending for a long time, but the committee is delaying teachers’ issues,” he said. Dr GS Sekhon, president, PCCTU (Amritsar), told the management to either resolve the pending issues at the earliest or face the consequences. He said if the management failed to solve their demands, they would intensify their agitation. TNS

‘Rules tweaked to promote sandhu’

Amritsar: The GNDUTA (GNDU Teaching Association) has written to CM Bhagwant Mann, requesting an inquiry into the appointment of the current VC, GNDU Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu, as a Reader in 1994. The letter, written on behalf of GNDUTA president Lakhwinder Singh, mentions that rules were tweaked against the UGC guidelines at that time to appoint Prof Jaspal Sandhu to the post of Reader. The letter states that ‘without possessing the requisite qualifications as prescribed by the UGC for Reader (Health Education) in the Department of Physical Education, Professor in Sports Medicine and Physiotherapy Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu got himself appointed as a Reader as well as a professor in gross violation of rules, which therefore were illegal. TNS

BSF seizes 3-kg heroin from IB

Amritsar: The BSF seized heroin weighing 3.1 kg near the India-Pakistan border in the Amritsar sector on Wednesday. This was the second instance within a week. Earlier on March 24, around 2.9 kg of heroin was found abandoned in the fields near the border fencing. However, BSF officials said the bid was foiled this time too when troops of Amritsar sector recovered six packets of the contraband.