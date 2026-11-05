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Home / Amritsar / Waste burning fuelling pollution; Amritsar outskirts engulfed in smoke

Waste burning fuelling pollution; Amritsar outskirts engulfed in smoke

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:22 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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The failure on the part of officials concerned to streamline door-to-door garbage lifting and clear dumps adds to residents’ woes.
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Each year after stubble burning, cracker bursting adds to pollution levels. What worsens the situation is garbage burning.

Despite the government and the Municipal Corporation claiming that there has been an improvement in solid waste management, garbage continues to pile up in the city and its peripheral areas.

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Also, fresh dumping spots keep coming up at several places. The failure to streamline door-to-door garbage lifting and clear existing dumps has added to residents’ woes.

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In the absence of an organised solid waste management system in villages and peripheral areas, garbage burning has become common.

Smoke billowing out of the burning waste not only adds to the pollution, but also caused inconvenience to commuters and residents.

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A major incident was witnessed on Sunday night near the Vallah overbridge, close to the city’s main vegetable market, where a garbage dumb had been set afire.

Thick smoke engulfed the area, making it difficult for commuters to pass through the stretch. Police personnel deployed at a nearby checkpoint said garbage was frequently set on fire at the spot, causing them inconvenience while performing their duty.

The problem is not confined to the outskirts. Social activist Pawan Sharma has repeatedly highlighted incidents of garbage burning in Ranjit Avenue and other parts of the city.

Recently, he raised the issue of waste being set afire in Ranjit Avenue, one of the city’s posh localities. The burning site is located close to Beant Park, where a large number of residents come for morning and evening walks.

Sharma said he had also highlighted garbage burning at the historic Ram Bagh (Company Bagh) a few months ago. The Municipal Corporation had issued show-cause notices to its officials in connection with the matter, he added. However, incidents of waste burning continued to be reported from different parts of the city.

Drawing a comparison with action against stubble burning, Sharma said farmers faced police cases and other action for setting crop residue on fire, whereas there appeared to be little accountability for the burning of municipal waste. He questioned whether the authorities were investigating such incidents or registering cases against those responsible.

“Stubble burning undoubtedly affects air quality, but why is garbage burning not treated with the same seriousness? Does remote-sensing data distinguish between fires involving municipal waste and those involving crop residue? Is the smoke from burning garbage any less harmful?” he asked.

Sandeep Singh, a teacher, said incidents of stubble burning had declined, but fires involving agricultural residue continued to affect the Air Quality Index (AQI). He pointed out that villages across Amritsar district lacked proper arrangements for waste disposal, forcing residents to burn accumulated garbage.

Meanwhile, bulk waste generators, including marriage palaces, are dumping waste along the bypass road in the National Highways Authority of India’s green belt despite government claims of regulating waste disposal. The authorities rarely take action against those responsible for dumping at these sites.

The Bhagtanwala dumping ground, too, has witnessed repeated incidents of fire. The burning of accumulated waste at such sites adds another layer to the city’s pollution burden, particularly at a time when the air quality remains a concern

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