Waste burning triggers fire near park; morning walkers call out Amritsar civic body

Waste burning triggered a fire at a temporary garbage dumping site in Block B of Ranjit Avenue near Beant Park on Saturday morning, leaving the area filled with smoke.

Morning walkers complained that garbage dumped in vacant plots near the park had caught fire, making it difficult for them to walk and breathe comfortably.

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Social activist Pawan Sharma said the problem had been plaguing areas with vacant plots for long, adding that the situation was no better at Ranjit Avenue. He alleged that such plots were being used as temporary dumping sites instead of ensuring regular lifting of waste.

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“We do not have any idea as to who sets the garbage on fire, but such incidents have been occurring repeatedly of late,” Sharma said.

He said irregular garbage lifting and processing and biomining were aggravating the problem. Another area resident said the authorities should ensure that the waste was lifted on a daily basis.

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He urged the Municipal Corporation to look into such incidents and act against those found responsible. Other residents said such dumping sites should not become a cause of rising pollution levels.

Ranbir Singh, a local, said burning garbage produced toxic smoke that caused breathing difficulties, particularly for children and the elderly. He added that such fires could also affect vehicular movement and increase the risk of accidents,

especially when smoke reduced the visibility.