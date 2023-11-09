Waste collectors get safety equipment

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 8

More than 65 waste collectors besides MC officials participated in an awareness workshop programme for rag-pickers/waste collectors on the topic, ‘Plastic Waste Collection, Segregation and Sanitation’, at the Municipal Corporation office here today. The event was organised by Punjab Plastic Waste Management Society (PPWMS) and Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA), which is the implementing agency for PPWMS. Resource person Dr Reena Chadha engaged the participants in various activities based on the subject at the workshop.

Stressing on the need for using safety equipment while collecting, segregating and managing waste, the resource person also shared information on health hazards and plastic waste management with the garbage collectors. Plastic waste management plan has been under implementation for the past few months by MC officials, while rag-pickers and garbage collectors are being educated in ways to segregate single-use plastic and its benefits.

Later, safety kits were distributed which include safety jackets, gloves, masks, soaps, pamphlets and refreshments. Medical Officer Dr Kiran Kumar, sanitary inspectors, junior engineers and Management Information System (MIS) experts participated in the workshop.

Rajeev Shrivastava, Secretary, PPWMS, informed that items distributed in the safety kit have many preventive health benefits for waste collectors. “These items, if used efficiently, go a long way in reducing health hazards for waste collection workers and ensure management of plastic waste,” he said.